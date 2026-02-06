Laid off by Washington Post, woman journalist calls out ‘go back to India' jibe online

Mass layoffs at the The Washington Post have triggered outrage, heartbreak and a wider debate on the future of journalism after the US daily cut nearly one-third of its newsroom this week. Among those affected were senior reporters, foreign correspondents and well-known voices—prompting strong reactions on social media that have now gone viral.

One of the most widely shared posts came from Sabrina Malhi, a former national health reporter at the Post who covered infant and maternal health. Taking to X, Malhi said she lost her “dream job” while at home caring for her newborn, calling the moment deeply distressing. Her post, however, quickly drew racist abuse online. Despite being a US citizen born and raised in New York, one user told her to “go back to India”.

Malhi, whose family has Indo-Caribbean roots from Guyana, responded sharply, correcting the claim and calling out the comment. Her reply has since been widely circulated, with many users condemning the racist attack and pointing to how women journalists—especially those from minority backgrounds—often face disproportionate online harassment.

See the Sabrina Malhi's post here:

The layoffs have also hit close to home for Indian readers. Ishaan Tharoor, son of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was among those let go. Tharoor, a senior international affairs columnist at the Post, confirmed his exit in an emotional social media post, describing the day as “heartbreaking” for the newsroom.

Sharing an image of the newsroom carrying the paper’s famous slogan—“Democracy Dies in Darkness”—Tharoor called it “a bad day”. In a longer note, he said he was devastated for his colleagues, particularly international editors and correspondents he had worked with for over a decade. He also reflected on launching his WorldView column in 2017 and thanked readers who supported it over the years.

Check Ishaan Tharoor's post here:

According to a report by the The New York Times, more than 300 journalists—out of a newsroom of roughly 800—were laid off. The restructuring has reportedly led to the shutdown of the sports desk, the closure of several foreign bureaus, and the end of books coverage.

Post executive editor Matt Murray said the cuts were painful but necessary for survival in a rapidly changing digital media landscape. The newspaper is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.