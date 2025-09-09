‘Laid off just 2 days after joining’: Delhi man’s Reddit post sparks debate on startup work culture

A Reddit post from Delhi is gaining attention for highlighting the uncertainty faced by employees in India’s volatile startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

The user, who shared his experience on the platform’s r/AskDelhi community, revealed that he was laid off just two days after joining a food-based D2C startup in Saket.

According to his post, the man had been working as a Financial Analyst in a Gurgaon-based company for two years before switching jobs in July. Excited about his new role as a Junior FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis) professional, he resigned from his previous company and joined the startup in August.

Advertisement

However, things took an unexpected turn. “After going there for 2 days, the manager told me that now they are looking for a managerial role who can take more responsibilities and accordingly laid off me. I just accepted the fate and left the office,” he wrote.

The sudden job loss has left him struggling to find another opportunity. “Since then I am actively trying for an FP&A role but not able to get any. This is taking a serious toll on my mental and physical health,” the Redditor shared, adding that he cannot return to his previous company as they have already hired his replacement, whom he personally trained before leaving.

Also Read | Stanford University announces job cuts: 360 employees laid off

Startups And Job Security The post has triggered discussions about job security and hiring practices in startups, which are often known for their fast-paced environments and sudden shifts in business needs. Several Reddit users expressed empathy, with some offering job leads and others advising him to reach out to recruiters and expand his professional network on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

A user offered help, “If you are required in AP, Billing. Let me know, my organisation is currently hiring and will refer you.”

Another user wrote, “Name and shame them. They can't lay off someone instantly without a severance pay.”

“It's unethical. It's not about money, it's about sending them a message. The least they could do is offer a month's severance pay and refer you somewhere else. That's a professional courtesy,” the third wrote on Reddit.

Also Read | Netizens call out double standards of man lecturing Redditor about ‘informal’

“You may go legal on this second faltu company you joined but I don't think you have time and resources for that. Wish you luck,” the fourth wrote.