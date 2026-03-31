Laid off twice, woman, 39, shares ‘powerful’ comeback: ‘I became my own boss’

A woman’s journey through motherhood and career setbacks has become an inspiration to many on Instagram. Priya Porwal, who describes herself as a PhD holder, opened up about the obstacles she faced over the years despite her academic achievements.

Porwal, 39, said she was 35 when she gave birth to her first child - a moment that brought immense joy to her life, but also paused her professional journey. “And just like that, a 12-year career came to a pause,” she said.

Porwal had been working as an Assistant Professor at an engineering college - a role she had achieved after years of hard work. However, her life was shaken when she was laid off after five years of service. “It took months to recover - it felt like the ground had shifted,” she shared.

Determined to bounce back, she explored opportunities as a visiting faculty member across multiple colleges and later secured another academic position. But things didn’t improve as expected. “The work culture didn’t align. Another door closed,” she said.

Despite holding multiple degrees, including an M.Tech, MBA, and a doctorate, Porwal admitted that restarting her career was far from easy. The challenges were compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the responsibilities of motherhood. “Covid and motherhood changed everything,” she noted.

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'I decided to restart. On my own terms' At 37, with a two-year-old child and having faced two layoffs, she decided to take control of her career. “I decided to restart. On my own terms… Because my financial freedom felt stuck and I refused to let it stay that way,” she wrote.

Porwal also spoke about overcoming personal fears as she stepped into a new phase. “I was scared. Camera-shy. I blocked friends and family before going online,” she admitted, adding that she simply hoped to recover her investment. “Not just for the money. For me.”

“I became my own boss. I work while being present for my son - every single day. Last year, I made 5 figures (USD) from my digital business. And I’m so glad I made this decision for myself,” she said.

Her story has earned praise and empathy from social media users. Here's how social media users reacted:

One user commented, “This is so inspiring.” Another wrote, “Very inspiring and powerful is the message. Nothing can stop once there is a strong will and focus.”

Others related to the emotional aspect of her journey. “The message you conveyed is something all of us as moms needed to hear,” one user shared, while another highlighted a deeper struggle: “This is powerful… But the hardest part isn’t restarting your career — it’s rebuilding your identity after everything made you question it.”