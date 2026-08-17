'Laid off within a month of joining': Techie who quit his 5-year-old stable job for a new one seeks career advise

Leaving a stable job after five years can be a major career decision. But for one Reddit user, the new opportunity lasted less than a month.

The user said they had worked in data engineering at their previous organisation for around five years before deciding to switch companies. However, shortly after joining the new employer, they were told that changes involving a project and client had created budget constraints. According to the post, the user was left without a project and was asked to resign.

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The sudden job loss left the professional back in the job market almost immediately after making the switch.

“I had been working at my previous organization for around 5 years in data engineering,” the user wrote.

The user said the decision to leave had not been prompted by performance issues, adding that the reason communicated to them was “essentially business/budget related.”

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User asks if they should return to their former employer? The Reddit user asked whether they should approach their previous organisation about returning or instead focus entirely on finding another job.

They also questioned whether going back to a former employer could hurt their career and how recruiters might view an employment stint that lasted only a few weeks.

One Redditor shared a similar experience, saying they returned to their former employer after a project was cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

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“It happened with me too. It was 6 months in new company and project got cancelled during Covid and layoffs. I went back to old company. I provided enough value there that they went ahead and helped me with making all my past 6months look like sabbatical for skilling and on papers it's total clear.”

The user added that it was a large company with more than 10,000 employees in India and one of the premier banks.

“So it all depends on if you provided enough value so they can bend themselves for you or not. If not, then look for other company. if yes, then they will love you to join them and they will of ofcourse do whatever they can.”

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‘Move back to previous employer’ Another Reddit user advised the professional to consider returning if they had maintained good relationships with their former manager and team.

“Move back to previous employer if you are in good terms with your ex manager and team. Current market is very bad. There are thousands of candidates jobless currently. Don't be part of them. If there is a way to go back ex employer. Please do before it gets occupied by someone else.”

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A third user said they had experienced a similar situation after being hired and then fired within two months.

“Im also going to same thing one company hire me and fired me in just 2 months after that I got a contract based role its a very short time now im looking for a new full time job.”

A difficult career decision The Reddit discussion highlights the uncertainty that can follow an unexpected job loss shortly after a career switch. For the original poster, the immediate questions involve finding another role, potentially reconnecting with a former employer and explaining the short stint to recruiters.

The responses suggest that returning to a previous workplace can be an option when professional relationships remain strong, but the Reddit discussion does not establish that it is the right choice for everyone.

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For now, the user said they were trying not to make an emotional decision, despite how quickly the situation unfolded.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home 'Laid off within a month of joining': Techie who quit his 5-year-old stable job for a new one seeks career advise