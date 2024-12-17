Laid, the 2011 Australian comedy series, takes viewers on a quirky and darkly humorous ride through the life of a young woman navigating love, loss, and the absurdity of adulthood.

With its unique blend of wit, satire, and vivid animation, Laid has garnered a loyal fanbase, especially among those who appreciate offbeat humour and eccentric storytelling.

Here's all about its OTT release, plot, cast, and more:

Laid: Cast The cast of Laid features Caitlin Stasey as Raelee, the protagonist Patrick Brammall as her, Tom, and Luke McKenzie as another ex, Matt.

Kerry Armstrong plays Raelee's mother, while Emily Taheny has been cast as her supportive friend, Cheryl.

Laid: Plot Summary The story revolves around 26-year-old Raelee, who’s dealing with the aftermath of a string of unsuccessful relationships and navigating the pressures of modern life.

Her world is turned upside down when she encounters the ghosts of former lovers, each of whom haunts her in their own peculiar way. As Raelee confronts her past, she is tangled in increasingly bizarre and comedic situations. The series explores personal growth, guilt, and the complexities of relationships while maintaining a fresh and irreverent tone.

The show’s clever humour is often accompanied by moments of heart and introspection, making it more than just a dark comedy—it reflects the trials and tribulations of being a twenty-something in today’s world.

Laid: When and where to watch Laid first premiered in 2011 and quickly gained a dedicated following due to its unique narrative and unconventional humour. Earlier, the show only streamed in Australia, and some other regions, and the Indian audience didn't have access to this comic series.

It is now officially scheduled to make its OTT debut in India through Jio Cinema on December 19.

Sharing the news of its release on the OTT platform, Jio Cinema shared a short clip from the series and wrote: “A rom-com to die for... literally. Laid, streaming 19 December onwards, exclusively on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium.”

Also Read | Top 10 Netflix web series released in 2024