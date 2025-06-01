Laid-off director gets text from old company: ‘They’re probably embarrassed’

Nearly a year after being laid off, a former director was surprised to receive an unexpected email from the CEO of their previous company - a message that has since sparked a wave of online discussion.

“The company that laid me off last summer reached out,” the former employee wrote in a post that has gained attention. They explained they had been working as a director at a smaller company which was later acquired. “We were acquired and then as part of the restructure I had a new CEO, who laid me off after a year despite hitting my goals,” the post continued.



The ex-employee, who said they had been out of the role for around 11 months, revealed the reason behind the CEO’s message. “Apparently the two factor verification for some of the important emails was tied to my phone number,” they said.



The unexpected request stirred up old frustrations, prompting the worker to ask, “I’m still a bit bitter, how should I proceed?” The post, which included further details about their time at the company, has led to widespread reaction online, with many weighing in on how they should respond.

Screengrab from the viral post.



Here's how netizens react:



An individual suggested, “‘I’m doing consulting work on my own at the moment. So I’ll have to bill you for any work done. My hourly rate is $$$, but since I know how that all works, I can give you a rate of $$$. Let me know if you’d like to schedule a call to discuss. Thank you!’ That’s how I would approach it.”



