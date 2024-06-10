Laid-off Indian-origin techie in US replaced by Indians in India, netizens react

An Indian-origin software engineer, laid off by his employer in the United States, has recently uploaded a video where he spoke about how his job is being replaced by Indians living in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the clip was uploaded to the Internet, it went viral, and netizens started commenting on it.

The clip, which is a little over a minute long, starts with the engineer introducing himself. In the video, he revealed that he was recently laid off.

"I’m a software engineer. I work in tech or at least I used to work in tech until recently until my whole team got laid off," he said in the video.

Recalling his exit, the techie came to know that the firm was replacing him and his team with workers who live in India. Shocked and surprised to hear this, he told the firm the he too is Indian.

Pitching to be retained in his job, he said "If you keep me around I'm already Indian right? We can get rid of these crackers and replace them with my friends."

He even argued that he was born in India and that his family moved to the US for work. Apart from this, he even mentioned that he was ready to relocate to India if his employer wished.

Here's the video:

"They (company) are like 'no, no, no, you don't get it. We are getting rid of you. We are moving the job to India to be done from India, who will do it cheaper there'," the man said, recalling the conversation.

"And in that moment, I turned into every one of your fathers. I was like go**amn Indians are taking our jobs," he said in the rant.

Here are some netizens' reactions: One wrote, "American corporations: we want to help you achieve the American dream……. So we can take it from you and give it to somebody else to achieve the American dream."

Another commented, "Did he get too Americanized? Or, was it time to bring in a fresh batch of people they could pay less?"

The third one wrote, "It’s not that you’re Indian it’s that you are now 90% less expensive"

Fouryh netizen commented, "At least he didn’t have to train them before he was fired…there’s that."

While, the fifth said, "It's all about the money. They will work for way less in India. It's not even close. We can't compete with India, or China when it comes to how little they can survive with over there."

