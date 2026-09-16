Laid-off man with home loan worries about managing EMIs: ‘One email puts your entire life into uncertainty’

A Bengaluru-based startup CEO has highlighted the financial and emotional uncertainty that can follow a sudden job loss, sharing the story of a friend who was laid off while dealing with a new home loan and growing family responsibilities.

Debjit Sen, founder and CEO of Engrow, took to X to discuss the wider impact of layoffs on salaried employees. His post came soon after Oracle announced another round of job cuts.

‘Layoffs are so brutal’: Bengaluru CEO shares friend’s story

“Layoffs are so brutal,” Sen wrote in his X post, explaining that losing a job can affect far more than a person’s employment.

According to Sen, one of his old friends was recently let go from his job after purchasing a new house. The friend and his wife already have one child and are expecting their second.

The sudden loss of income has left the family uncertain about how they will meet their financial commitments, particularly the monthly home loan payments and the costs associated with raising two children.

“One of my old friends was laid off recently. He has just bought a new house, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Now he doesn’t know how he is going to manage the EMIs and everything else,” Sen wrote.

‘It can completely disrupt someone’s life’ Sen said the incident illustrates how layoffs can have consequences that extend well beyond the workplace.

“This is what layoffs do to people. It’s not just about losing a job. It can completely disrupt someone’s life,” he wrote.

“You can spend years building a career, and suddenly, one email can put your entire life into uncertainty.”

The post drew significant attention on X, with several users sharing their own views on financial security and job uncertainty.

Oracle employee shares lessons from job insecurity

One commenter, who said they had spent several years at Oracle, described how the possibility of layoffs had influenced their approach to spending and financial commitments.

“Being in Oracle for so many years, I have learnt a few lessons - no house buying, buy the smallest car if you need, no kids at all, no vacations and all, no buying luxurious stuff (e.g., just a basic phone that lets you call, and use Zepto and Uber - that's all).”

Another wrote: “Avoid loans in life if you can; life is very unfair these days. Best is to avoid any liabilities.”

Another said: “The safest and most demanding jobs are nursing because hospitals are increasing.”

A user commented: “Advice to those currently employed. Don’t buy a home for the next 5-6 years until everything settles down. Nothing beats peace of mind.”