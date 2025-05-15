Laid-off Microsoft AI director shares ‘optimistic’ post: ‘To those affected - you’re not alone’

In what is considered Microsoft’s largest round of layoffs since 2023, the tech giant has laid off approximately 6,000 employees—accounting for around 3% of its global workforce. Among those impacted is Gabriela de Queiroz, a Director of AI within the Microsoft for Startups division. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), de Queiroz shared the “bittersweet news” and reflected on the experience.

“Bittersweet news to share: I was impacted by Microsoft’s latest round of layoffs,” she wrote. According to her LinkedIn profile, de Queiroz joined Microsoft in 2022 as a Principal Cloud Advocate and transitioned into the Director of AI role in 2023.

In a follow-up post, she expressed sadness over the scale of the layoffs, noting, “So many talented people I’ve had the honour of working with [are] being let go. These are people who cared deeply, went above and beyond, and truly made a difference.”

Detailing how the layoffs were executed, de Queiroz revealed: “We were asked to stop work immediately and set an out-of-office. But I chose to stay a little longer—showing up for meetings, saying goodbye, wrapping up what I could. That felt right to me.”

Despite the sudden termination, de Queiroz conveyed an optimistic outlook. “I’m an optimist at heart. That hasn’t changed. My smile, my gratitude, my belief that each day is a gift—that’s all still here,” she said.

She concluded her post with a message of solidarity for others who lost their jobs: "To those also affected—you're not alone. We are at least 6,000."