The story of ‘Lal Salaam’ revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport.Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai’s son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village.

The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January but was postponed to February 9. This film produced by Lyca Productions house and presented by A Subaskaran has music by AR Rahman.

