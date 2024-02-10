Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ minted ₹4.3 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This Kollywood film, directed by daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, managed to rake in ₹4.44 crore gross in India so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajinikanth in a social media post on X wished his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, success on the day of release of Lal Salaam.

In terms of occupancy on February 9, Lal Salaam had an overall 30.35% Tamil occupancy.

Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s 'perfect Valentine's' movie gets positive response Made on a budget of ₹80-90 crore, the film also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth made a comeback through the movie after eight years.

Also read: Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth film; it's time for Thalaivar, say netizens Film trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan called the movie a ‘Blockbuster’ in a social media post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend The story of ‘Lal Salaam’ revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport.Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai’s son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village.

Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: From DDLJ, Jab We Met to Before Sunrise; 10 movies, series to binge-watch this weekend The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January but was postponed to February 9. This film produced by Lyca Productions house and presented by A Subaskaran has music by AR Rahman.

