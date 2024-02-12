Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints ₹10 crore worldwide, check weekend collection here
Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' remains steady at the box office, earns a total of ₹9.98 crore gross within three days of release.
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ remains steady at the box office during this weekend. This Kollywood film, directed by daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, managed to rake in ₹9.98 crore gross in India so far, within three days of its release.