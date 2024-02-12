 Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints ₹10 crore worldwide, check weekend collection here | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints 10 crore worldwide, check weekend collection here
Back Back

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film mints ₹10 crore worldwide, check weekend collection here

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' remains steady at the box office, earns a total of ₹9.98 crore gross within three days of release.

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film has grossed ₹9.98 crore in India within three days of its release. Premium
Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 3: Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film has grossed 9.98 crore in India within three days of its release.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ remains steady at the box office during this weekend. This Kollywood film, directed by daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, managed to rake in 9.98 crore gross in India so far, within three days of its release.

Lal Salaam minted 3.18 crore net in India on Day 3, February 11, that is a little less than its release day numbers , according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Hence the weekend collection stands at 6.43 crore as it collected 3.25 on Saturday, February 10.

Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor starrer collects 25.75 crore

In terms of occupancy on February 11, Lal Salaam had an overall 28.53% Tamil occupancy. The movie managed to rake in 7.85 crore gross in India and 2.15 crore in overseas market, taking the worldwide collection to 10 crore.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Made on a budget of 80-90 crore, the film also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth made a comeback through the movie after eight years.

Also read: Valentine’s Week: Here’s a list of 10 movies for singles; from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bridget Jones's Diary to Queen

Film trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan called the movie a ‘Blockbuster’ in a social media post.

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 17: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's film mints 3.7 crore in India

The story of ‘Lal Salaam’ revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport. Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai’s son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film delivers 3 eye-opening money lessons you can't afford to miss

Rajinikanth in a social media post on X wished his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, success on the day of release of Lal Salaam.

The film was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January but was postponed to February 9. This film produced by Lyca Productions house and presented by A Subaskaran has music by AR Rahman.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 06:55 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App