Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie witnesses consistent fall in numbers, earns ₹1.13 crore
Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Lal Salaam earned a total of ₹11.19 net in India, with ₹12.1 crore gross domestic collections and ₹3 crore in the overseas market, making a total of ₹15.1 crore in four days.
Lal Salaam, after getting released on February 9, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions, earned ₹1.13 crore on Monday.
