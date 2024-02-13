 Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie witnesses consistent fall in numbers, earns ₹1.13 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 11:54:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 0.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.50 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 0.44%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,395.90 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 269.10 -0.37%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie witnesses consistent fall in numbers, earns 1.13 crore
Back Back

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie witnesses consistent fall in numbers, earns ₹1.13 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Lal Salaam earned a total of ₹11.19 net in India, with ₹12.1 crore gross domestic collections and ₹3 crore in the overseas market, making a total of ₹15.1 crore in four days.

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie has failed to make a mark at the box office (Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)Premium
Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s movie has failed to make a mark at the box office (Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Music India)

Lal Salaam, after getting released on February 9, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions, earned 1.13 crore on Monday.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film delivers 3 eye-opening money lessons you can't afford to miss

On Friday, the movie did a business of 3.55 crore, the highest so far. The weekend fell flat with earning 3.25 crore on Saturday and 3.15 crore on Sunday. So far, the movie has earned 11.19 net in India. With 12.1 crore gross domestic collections and 3 crore in the overseas market, the movie has minted 15.1 crore in four days.

Lal Salaam plot

Murarbad is a village known for Hindu-Muslim harmony. Cricket players Thiru and Shamsuddin belong to different religious backgrounds. They get manipulated by a politician's son, Raj, aiming to incite communal riots for electoral gain. Thiru inadvertently hurts Shamsuddin, escalating tensions. After various conflicts and with external help, they reconcile, thwarting Raj's divisive plans and restoring village unity.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week: 10 movies for singles; from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Queen

Rajinikanth has an extended cameo appearance in the movie. He plays Shamsuddin's father Mohideen Bhai. Vishnu Vishal plays Thiru while Vikranth plays Shamsuddin.

Lal Salaam vs TBMAUJ

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on the same day, February 9. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, collected 6.50 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the movie saw a 44.03% jump and minted 9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the new-age romance raked in 10.75 crore. On Monday, it earned 3.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at 30.85 crore while the gross collection is 32.5 crore. With an overseas collection of 20 crore, the movie has already earned 52.5 crore.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App