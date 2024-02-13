Lal Salaam, after getting released on February 9, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions, earned ₹1.13 crore on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the movie did a business of ₹3.55 crore, the highest so far. The weekend fell flat with earning ₹3.25 crore on Saturday and ₹3.15 crore on Sunday. So far, the movie has earned ₹11.19 net in India. With ₹12.1 crore gross domestic collections and ₹3 crore in the overseas market, the movie has minted ₹15.1 crore in four days.

Lal Salaam plot Murarbad is a village known for Hindu-Muslim harmony. Cricket players Thiru and Shamsuddin belong to different religious backgrounds. They get manipulated by a politician's son, Raj, aiming to incite communal riots for electoral gain. Thiru inadvertently hurts Shamsuddin, escalating tensions. After various conflicts and with external help, they reconcile, thwarting Raj's divisive plans and restoring village unity.

Rajinikanth has an extended cameo appearance in the movie. He plays Shamsuddin's father Mohideen Bhai. Vishnu Vishal plays Thiru while Vikranth plays Shamsuddin.

Lal Salaam vs TBMAUJ Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on the same day, February 9. The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, collected ₹6.50 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the movie saw a 44.03% jump and minted ₹9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the new-age romance raked in ₹10.75 crore. On Monday, it earned ₹3.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at ₹30.85 crore while the gross collection is ₹32.5 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹20 crore, the movie has already earned ₹52.5 crore.

