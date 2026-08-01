Landlord asks for WiFi password: Hesitant tenant asks Reddit for advice, hilarious suggestions follow

A Reddit user has shared an interesting story. He recently moved into a new rented flat. Wi-Fi was installed just a week later.

During installation, their landlord uncle stayed present. The user initially assumed he needed wiring instructions explained.

After the technicians left, the landlord asked something unexpected. He wanted the Wi-Fi password to watch the news. In exchange, he offered to deduct ₹200 from electricity bills. The user found this proposal intrusive and uncomfortable.

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The user declined, explaining that the connection was limited and heavily used. However, the landlord's family later approached again on the terrace.

They asked detailed questions about the bill and the account name. They claimed that they only wanted it for one or two hours of television. The user struggled to refuse directly, feeling really awkward.

The user is now confused about sharing their password despite discomfort. He pays ₹600 per month and doesn't want others to benefit from his WiFi. The user asked fellow Redditors for practical advice on how to handle this.

Reddit Responds Responses flooded in with creative, often humorous suggestions. One commenter suggested upgrading the plan and charging the landlord instead. The original poster revealed the landlord only offered ₹100-200. He said he'd happily share the password for ₹500 monthly.

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Another user suggested limiting shared data through router settings. He recommended claiming that the signal doesn't reach the landlord's room.

Various commenters debated politely declining without causing family tension. “Just say no politely,” wrote one user.

Practical technical advice also emerged across the discussion thread. Users suggested setting time limits via MAC address restrictions. Others recommended blacklisting devices and blaming vague connectivity issues instead.

One person suggested making the network entirely hidden through admin settings. Another user suddenly proposed changing the Wi-Fi name and password.

“If it's unlimited, give the password. Then, out of nowhere, just change the name and password of the WiFi. If they ask, just say it’s not working for you either, and you’re using mobile Hotspot instead,” wrote the user.

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Someone else suggested sharing the password but blocking IP addresses afterwards. This way, blame couldn't fall on the original account holder.

One detailed reply suggested negotiating a rent reduction instead. They proposed offering ₹500 off the monthly rent for access. This would effectively cover half the Wi-Fi bill.

Others suggested simply citing company policy as a convenient excuse. One user advised that the tenant should state that his connection was strictly for office work.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.