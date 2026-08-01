Subscribe

Landlord asks for WiFi password: Hesitant tenant asks Reddit for advice, hilarious suggestions follow

A Reddit user faces an awkward situation when their landlord requests the Wi-Fi password for news access in exchange for a minor bill reduction. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Aug 2026, 09:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Landlord asks for WiFi password: Hesitant tenant asks Reddit for advice, hilarious suggestions follow
Landlord asks for WiFi password: Hesitant tenant asks Reddit for advice, hilarious suggestions follow(Unsplash)
AI Quick Read

A Reddit user has shared an interesting story. He recently moved into a new rented flat. Wi-Fi was installed just a week later.

During installation, their landlord uncle stayed present. The user initially assumed he needed wiring instructions explained.

After the technicians left, the landlord asked something unexpected. He wanted the Wi-Fi password to watch the news. In exchange, he offered to deduct 200 from electricity bills. The user found this proposal intrusive and uncomfortable.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bengaluru woman calls out landlord over ‘fake’ ₹4K rent hike excuse

The user declined, explaining that the connection was limited and heavily used. However, the landlord's family later approached again on the terrace.

They asked detailed questions about the bill and the account name. They claimed that they only wanted it for one or two hours of television. The user struggled to refuse directly, feeling really awkward.

The user is now confused about sharing their password despite discomfort. He pays 600 per month and doesn't want others to benefit from his WiFi. The user asked fellow Redditors for practical advice on how to handle this.

Reddit Responds

Responses flooded in with creative, often humorous suggestions. One commenter suggested upgrading the plan and charging the landlord instead. The original poster revealed the landlord only offered 100-200. He said he'd happily share the password for 500 monthly.

Advertisement

Another user suggested limiting shared data through router settings. He recommended claiming that the signal doesn't reach the landlord's room.

Various commenters debated politely declining without causing family tension. “Just say no politely,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Tenant loses ₹30K deposit, calls out flat owners’ exploitation on LinkedIn

Practical technical advice also emerged across the discussion thread. Users suggested setting time limits via MAC address restrictions. Others recommended blacklisting devices and blaming vague connectivity issues instead.

One person suggested making the network entirely hidden through admin settings. Another user suddenly proposed changing the Wi-Fi name and password.

“If it's unlimited, give the password. Then, out of nowhere, just change the name and password of the WiFi. If they ask, just say it’s not working for you either, and you’re using mobile Hotspot instead,” wrote the user.

Advertisement

Someone else suggested sharing the password but blocking IP addresses afterwards. This way, blame couldn't fall on the original account holder.

Also Read | Bengaluru landlord cites ‘ ₹82,000 for painting,’ returns only 40% of deposit

One detailed reply suggested negotiating a rent reduction instead. They proposed offering 500 off the monthly rent for access. This would effectively cover half the Wi-Fi bill.

Others suggested simply citing company policy as a convenient excuse. One user advised that the tenant should state that his connection was strictly for office work.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Social Media
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsTrendsLandlord asks for WiFi password: Hesitant tenant asks Reddit for advice, hilarious suggestions follow
Advertisement
Read Next Story