Latest discovery suggests solar flares are hotter than earlier estimates; here’s why

A recent study conducted by scientists led by Alexander Russell at the University of St. Andrews suggests that solar flares are much hotter than previously thought, according to the BBC. As per research done by Russell’s team, ions from solar flares can get as hot as 60 million degrees.

Advertisement

What heats the solar flares? According to the study by the University of St. Andrews, solar flares are 6.5 times hotter than previously thought. Scientist Alexander Russell said that “a process called magnetic reconnection heats ions 6.5 times as much as electrons”.

“This appears to be a universal law, and it has been confirmed in near-Earth space, the solar wind and computer simulations,” Russell added. This discovery made by Russell’s team is of utmost importance because it debunks the belief that all particles in the flare have the same temperature.

What are solar flares? According to NASA, Solar flares are giant explosions on the sun that send energy, light, and high-speed particles into space. They can also increase solar X-rays and radiation toward the Earth, affecting Earth’s upper atmosphere and posing serious threats to spacecraft and astronauts.

Advertisement

Types of solar flares There are five types of solar flares: A, B, C, M and X. Based on a classification system, the biggest flares are called X-class flares. On the other hand, the smallest flares are known as A-class. According to NASA, X is ten times an M and 100 times a C.

FAQs What are solar flares? According to NASA, Solar flares are giant explosions on the sun that send energy, light and high-speed particles into space.

What are X-class flares? Based on a classification system, the biggest flares are called X-class flares.

What threats do solar flares pose to the Earth? As per DKKV.org, solar flares can disrupt satellite communications, GPS navigation, power grids, and other electrical infrastructure through radiation and geomagnetically induced currents.

Advertisement