Trending News Today Live Updates: Google’s 2024 global search trends: Why Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur are among the top searched celebrities

LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024 : Google’s 2024 global search trends: Why Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur are among the top searched celebrities

3 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 01:01 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.