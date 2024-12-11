Trending News Today Live Updates: Google’s 2024 global search trends: Why Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur are among the top searched celebrities

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Google’s 2024 global search trends: Why Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur are among the top searched celebrities
- Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur have secured their places among the top searched celebrities globally in Google’s 2024 trends, showcasing their achievements in politics, courageous fight against cancer, and acclaimed international cinema careers, respectively.
Trends News Today Live: What America Googled most in 2024: Inside Out 2, Ryan Gosling’s Oscars speech, Dune Part Two and more
- Google’s 2024 report reveals the top US search trends in politics, entertainment, sports, and culture. Key highlights include the US Election, figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, passings like Toby Keith, and entertainment hits like Inside Out 2 and Kendrick Lamar.