Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 12 2024 15:58:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.35 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.45 -2.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,263.85 -1.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.00 0.00%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun's film becomes highest grossing Indian movie of 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun's film becomes highest grossing Indian movie of 2024

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun's film becomes highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun's film becomes highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue