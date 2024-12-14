Trending News Today Live Updates: Pushpa Box Office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie sees slight drop amid actor's arrest; mints 762 cr in India

LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024 : Pushpa Box Office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie sees slight drop amid actor's arrest; mints ₹762 cr in India

1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 14, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.