Trending News Today Live Updates: Bizarre wedding: Upset over ‘delay in serving rotis,’ groom walks out with baraatis, marries another girl

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024 : Bizarre wedding: Upset over ‘delay in serving rotis,’ groom walks out with baraatis, marries another girl

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 07:28 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.