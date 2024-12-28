Trending News Today Live Updates: Bizarre wedding: Upset over ‘delay in serving rotis,’ groom walks out with baraatis, marries another girl

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- In Uttar Pradesh, a groom abandoned his wedding over delayed food service, leaving the bride stranded. Following this, the bride's family filed a complaint after the groom married another woman. The bride's family also reported a financial loss of ₹7 lakh, including dowry.
- Ravi Kishan discussed his struggles with the casting couch, career challenges, and perseverance in the film industry. He emphasized patience and hard work, sharing that success comes without shortcuts, and reflected on his journey in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema.
- Baby John box office collection Day 3: After a decent opening at the box office, Baby John saw a drastic fall in box office revenue. The film's total earnings in India stands at ₹19.65 crore.
- Pushpa 2 Day 23 Box Office Collection: Pushpa 2 has achieved impressive box office earnings, totaling ₹1120.10 crore in India and an estimated ₹1585.5 crore globally on day 23. The film is celebrated as the first Indian film to surpass the ₹1700 crore mark worldwide.