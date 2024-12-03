Trending News Today Live Updates: Pushpa 2 makes history! Allu Arjun beats Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, KGF, becomes fastest 1 million ticket seller

LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024 : Pushpa 2 makes history! Allu Arjun beats Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, KGF, becomes fastest 1 million ticket seller

3 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 07:36 AM IST

