Trending News Today Live Updates: Walmart's $100 Birkin bag lookalike is selling out—Here’s why everyone wants one

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- A viral Birkin bag dupe under $100 on Walmart.com is attracting fashion enthusiasts seeking an affordable alternative to the $18,000-$225,000 Hermès original. Due to high demand, the lookalike bags are sold out, reflecting the rise of dupe culture in fashion.