Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: New Year's Eve 2024: ‘Let the countdown begin,’ Google Doodle celebrates arrival of new year 2025
- Google Doodle celebrated New Year's Eve 2024, highlighting the significance of reflection and resolutions. The evening is marked by fireworks, parties, and traditions, offering a chance to embrace new opportunities as people worldwide come together to welcome the new year.
Trends News Today Live: New Year 2025: Iconic crystal-covered Times Square ball takes final drop test as New York gears up for NY's Eve
- As New York readies for New Year's Eve 2025, the famous Times Square ball, weighing nearly 6 tons and adorned with 2,688 crystals, successfully completed a test run, lighting up and descending a 139-foot pole atop One Times Square.
Trends News Today Live: Happy New Year 2025: Top 50 wishes, images, gifs, Facebook messages to send your friends and family
- Happy New Year 2025: Check out some New Year wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp gifs, Facebook messages that can be shared with your loved ones.
Trends News Today Live: Top 5 new year resolutions for 2025: From mental health to finances and more
- Here are some of the basic and achievable new year resolution for 2025.
Trends News Today Live: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Allu Arjun's movie close behind Baahubali 2 to become 2nd biggest Indian film
- Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26: Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹1,639 crore worldwide in 26 days, nearing Baahubali 2's record. The Sukumar directorial saw a 57% decline in earnings on Day 26 but still managed to earn an estimated ₹6.65.
Trends News Today Live: Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s movie earnings remain weak, mints ₹1.85 crore on Monday
- Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Baby John's Day 6 collection reached ₹1.85 crore, totalling ₹30.50 crore. The film, made with a budget of ₹160 crore, is expected to earn under ₹60 crore, making it unlikely to recover costs.