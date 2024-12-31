Trending News Today Live Updates: New Year's Eve 2024: ‘Let the countdown begin,’ Google Doodle celebrates arrival of new year 2025

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Google Doodle celebrated New Year's Eve 2024, highlighting the significance of reflection and resolutions. The evening is marked by fireworks, parties, and traditions, offering a chance to embrace new opportunities as people worldwide come together to welcome the new year.
- As New York readies for New Year's Eve 2025, the famous Times Square ball, weighing nearly 6 tons and adorned with 2,688 crystals, successfully completed a test run, lighting up and descending a 139-foot pole atop One Times Square.
- Happy New Year 2025: Check out some New Year wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp gifs, Facebook messages that can be shared with your loved ones.
- Here are some of the basic and achievable new year resolution for 2025.
- Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 26: Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹1,639 crore worldwide in 26 days, nearing Baahubali 2's record. The Sukumar directorial saw a 57% decline in earnings on Day 26 but still managed to earn an estimated ₹6.65.
- Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Baby John's Day 6 collection reached ₹1.85 crore, totalling ₹30.50 crore. The film, made with a budget of ₹160 crore, is expected to earn under ₹60 crore, making it unlikely to recover costs.