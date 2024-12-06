LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024 : Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun's movie is the BIGGEST ever Indian opener, dethrones RRR by earning…

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 6, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.