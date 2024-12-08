Trending News Today Live Updates: Dubai-returned groom, 150 baraatis stranded in Punjab as Instagram bride vanishes without a trace: ‘Sastagram ka pyaar’

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Dubai-returned groom, 150 baraatis stranded in Punjab as Instagram bride vanishes without a trace: ‘Sastagram ka pyaar’
- A groom and his 150 guests were shocked to find the wedding venue in Moga non-existent and the bride missing. Deepak Kumar, who met Manpreet Kaur online, lodged a complaint after the bride's family failed to assist, and her phone was off.