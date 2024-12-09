Trending News Today Live Updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for visiting poor countries while wearing designer clothes

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for visiting poor countries while wearing designer clothes

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on December 9, 2024: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.