Trending News Today Live Updates: Not a very ‘swift’ welcome for pop star as Eagles fans boo Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- At the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift faced boos from the pro-Eagles crowd, a stark contrast to her warm welcome last year. Sitting with Ice Spice, she was surprised by the audience's discontent towards her.
- A viral video on Threads shows fans joyfully singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' after his Bengaluru concert. The video garnered positive reactions, highlighting the unity among fans.
- Happy Teddy Day 2025: With each day symbolises a different way to express love to the partner, Teddy Day is all about gifting cuddly teddy bears to show affection and care.