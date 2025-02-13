Trending News Today Live Updates: ‘Circus to watch’: Viral video of struggle over 30,000 check post ODI match in Pakistan leaves netizens laughing

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Circus to watch’: Viral video of struggle over ₹30,000 check post ODI match in Pakistan leaves netizens laughing
- A video of the Pakistan cricket team's post-match award presentation to Wiaan Mulder has gone viral, eliciting humorous reactions on social media. The clip shows Mulder playfully adjusting the check's position, leading to a flurry of comments and laughter online.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Mummy Papa, forgive me’: Class 11 teen dies by suicide after failing JEE exams
- Eighteen-year-old Aditi Mishra took her own life after receiving disappointing results in the JEE exams. She left a note apologising to her parents. Aditi had dedicated two years to her preparation at Momentum Coaching Center in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Trends News Today Live: Ranveer Allahabadia controversy: Did AR Rahman react to BeerBiceps' sex comment? ‘When mouth opens…’
- Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash for comments on parents and sex during a show, leading to police complaints.
Trends News Today Live: Happy Kiss Day 2025: Top 30 heartfelt WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to spread the love
- Kiss Day, celebrated on February 13, emphasizes love and affection between partners. This year it falls on a Thursday, encouraging couples to express their feelings through kisses, nurturing their bonds of love.