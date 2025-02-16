LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025 : Ed Sheeran's Delhi Concert: Watch as he surprises fans with Team India's Dream11 jersey ahead of CT 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2025, 08:13 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.