Trending News Today Live Updates: Farah Khan's ‘Holi festival of chhapri’ remark draws ire, police complaint filed; All you need to know about controversy

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Farah Khan's ‘Holi festival of chhapri’ remark draws ire, police complaint filed; All you need to know about controversy
- Farah Khan Holi festival controversy: Indian director and writer is facing backlash for calling Holi the favorite festival of 'uncultured men' on Celebrity MasterChef 2025. Vikash Fhatak filed a police complaint, claiming her remarks were derogatory and hurt religious sentiments
Trends News Today Live: ‘I need him to f****** respond’: Grims urges Elon Musk ‘publicly’ about child's medical crisis
- Grimes criticized Elon Musk for taking their son X to a meeting with Donald Trump, urging him to address their child's medical crisis. She expressed frustration over Musk's lack of communication, stating their child could face lifelong impairment without urgent attention.