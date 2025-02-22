Trending News Today Live Updates: Farah Khan's ‘Holi festival of chhapri’ remark draws ire, police complaint filed; All you need to know about controversy

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025 : Farah Khan's ‘Holi festival of chhapri’ remark draws ire, police complaint filed; All you need to know about controversy

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 09:40 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 22, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.