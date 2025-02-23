Trending News Today Live Updates: Viral Post: College student pays fees working as swiggy delivery boy: ‘ 23 for driving 8.4 km, includes…’

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025 : Viral Post: College student pays fees working as swiggy delivery boy: ‘ ₹ 23 for driving 8.4 km, includes…’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.