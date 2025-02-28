Trending News Today Live Updates: ‘Leave right now’: Reddit user's viral post on manager asking him to work for 12 hours sparks controversy

LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025 : ‘Leave right now’: Reddit user's viral post on manager asking him to work for 12 hours sparks controversy

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.