Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Ed Sheeran jams with A R Rahman during Chennai concert; netizens say, ‘wildest dream’ | Watch video
- Ed Sheeran, on his India tour, met A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen in Chennai. They shared photos on Instagram, including a clip of Sheeran singing 'Perfect' with students.
Trends News Today Live: Loveyapa Advance Bookings: Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's movie to struggle at Box Office; check day 1 collection estimates
- Loveyapa Advance Bookings: The romantic drama 'Loveyapa', starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, will be released in theaters on February 7.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Indian men, embarrassing India everywhere’: Viral video of men taking selfies with Vietnamese girl sparks debate
- A video showing Indian men taking selfies with a Vietnamese girl has ignited social media debate, with some criticising the men for making her uncomfortable, while others deem the outrage unnecessary. The clip features the men posing with the woman in traditional Ao Dai attire.
Trends News Today Live: Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 advance booking: Ajith Kumar's action drama eyes strong opening
- Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is expected to have a strong opening, with advance bookings generating approximately ₹13.39 crore. The Tamil version has grossed an estimated ₹13.9 crore.