Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Marco Box Office Collection Day 22: Unni Mukundan's movie maintains rock-steady performance in theatres, earns THIS much
- Unni Mukundan's Marco has earned ₹57.50 crore by day 22, marking a strong finish for the Malayalam industry in 2024. Despite a recent collection slump, it has already achieved a profit of over 82% and set a powerful precedent for 2025.
Trends News Today Live: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie loses steam, check overseas earnings
- Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie is losing steam after nearly five weeks of a successfull box office run.