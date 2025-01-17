Trending News Today Live Updates: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Extended version of Allu Arjun's film releases today; earnings at 1224.65 cr

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to perform well at the box office as it reaches Day 43.
- Game Changer worldwide Box Office collection Day 7: Ram Charan's political drama earns a mere ₹30 crore overseas