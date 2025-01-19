Trending News Today Live Updates: Coldplay Mumbai concert: Chris Martin mentions Jasprit Bumrah's name, says, ‘he needs to bowl at me’ | Watch

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Coldplay Mumbai concert: Chris Martin mentions Jasprit Bumrah's name, says, ‘he needs to bowl at me’ | Watch
- During Coldplay's Mumbai concert on January 18, Chris Martin surprised fans by mentioning Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The crowd cheered when Martin joked about Bumrah wanting to bowl at him.
Trends News Today Live: Coldplay Mumbai concert: Chris Martin hails 'Jai Shri Ram' in response to fan's poster | Watch
- Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, captivated the DY Patil Stadium audience with iconic songs and vibrant visuals. The concert featured heartfelt moments, including Martin expressing gratitude in Hindi and engaging with fans.
Trends News Today Live: Game Changer Box Office Day 9: Ram Charan's movie continues to struggle after strong start; mints ₹123.05 cr
- Game Changer Box Office Day 9: Ram Charan's film, released on January 10, is facing box office challenges, experiencing a decline in earnings after an initial strong opening of ₹51 crore.
Trends News Today Live: Big expose! Meghan Markle's Prince Harry ‘divorce’ book sparks rumours
