Trending News Today Live Updates: ‘I am the chosen one’: Karan Veer Mehra lifts Bigg Boss 18 trophy after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, who is he?

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : ‘I am the chosen one’: Karan Veer Mehra lifts Bigg Boss 18 trophy after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, who is he?

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.