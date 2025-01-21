Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 20 2025 15:58:59
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 988.25 -0.30%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 300.15 6.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,919.60 9.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 779.05 1.96%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’

3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue