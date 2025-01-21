Trending News Today Live Updates: 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: 90-hour-work-week debate: Durex trolls L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan — ‘Staring at wife is…’
- 90-hour-work-week debate: L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek proposal sparked backlash on social media, prompting responses from brands like Amul, Zomato and others. Now Durex has also joined in the debate, and came up with a quirky response.
Trends News Today Live: Aishwarya Bansal attends Donald Trump's pre-swearing-in dinner with Mukesh and Nita Ambani: Who is she?
- Apart from Mukesh and Nita Ambani, several other Indian business owners were spotted at Donald Trump's pre-swearing-in dinner. Aishwarya Bansal was also one of them. Here's what we know about her
Trends News Today Live: Kai Trump reflects on grandfather Donald Trump’s Presidency and her role in Washington
- In a YouTube video, Kai Trump discusses how her life will change as Donald Trump begins his second term. She plans to split her time between Florida and D.C., balancing school, golf, and supporting her grandfather