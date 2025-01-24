Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Oscar nominations 2025: Anuja makes it to Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez leads the way; check full list of oscar nominees
- Oscar nominations 2025: Winners for the Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.
Trends News Today Live: Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan's movie continues to decline after strong opening; mints ₹128 cr
- Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14
Trends News Today Live: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer's business slump, earns 44% less than Judgementall Hai Kya
- Emergency Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut starrer's business slump, earns 44% less than Judgementall Hai Kya