Trending News Today Live Updates: Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16: Ram Charan’s movie hangs on to Telugu, Hindi versions to survive week 3

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16: Ram Charan’s movie hangs on to Telugu, Hindi versions to survive week 3
- Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 16: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has earned ₹129.34 crore in 16 days at the Indian box office, facing a decline in collections.
Trends News Today Live: Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's aerial action film sees a massive 70% jump in earnings on Saturday
- Akshay Kumar's Sky Force saw a 70% surge in box office revenue on its second day.
Trends News Today Live: Google Doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day with wildlife-themed illustration. Here's what it represents
- Google Doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day with wildlife-themed illustration. Here's what it represents
Trends News Today Live: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 52: Allu Arjun starrer's earning rise during weekend before OTT release
- Pushpa 2 saw a slight increase in box office earnings on January 26, with an estimated ₹50 lakh collected on day 52. The film continues to attract audience interest as it nears its two-month mark before its OTT release.
Trends News Today Live: Happy Republic Day 2025: 50+ wishes, images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on 76th Gantantra Diwas
- Happy Republic Day 2025: As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, let's remember our rich heritage and work towards progress and unity for a better tomorrow.