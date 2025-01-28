Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Kangana Ranaut's film sees an 82% dip in Monday earnings
- Emergency Box Office Collection Day 11: Emergency has struggled to maintain momentum, accumulating ₹16.9 crore in 11 days, well below expectations for its ₹100 crore budget.
Trends News Today Live: ‘See you in God's own country…’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor invites Coldplay to perform in Kerala
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised Coldplay's recent tour in India as phenomenal, inviting them to perform in Kerala. The band held five concerts, breaking records with 1.34 lakh attendees on Republic Day.
Trends News Today Live: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun starrer sees major drop in earnings as theatrical run nears end
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun's movie sees significant drop in its earnings as the action drama inches closer to the end of its theatrical run ahead of OTT release on Netflix
Trends News Today Live: Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj travel rates sky-rocket but this cheat sheet helps you cut costs by 50 per cent
- Mahakumbh 2025: Travellers heading to Mahakumbh 2025 are facing steep airfares. But did you know that taking a break journey instead of a direct flight to Prayagraj can reduce your travel costs by approximately 50 per cent? Here is a cheat sheet for an affordable Mahakumbh pilgrimage.