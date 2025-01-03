Trending News Today Live Updates: Top 5 OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend: Gunaah Season 2, When the Stars Gossip and more

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Top 5 OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend: Gunaah Season 2, When the Stars Gossip and more
- This week offers a diverse selection of new OTT releases across various platforms and genres.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Refugees are here from India’: Man harasses Indians in Canada, netizens say ‘this is unacceptable’ | Watch
- A man in Canada harassed a group of Indians, labeling them as refugees and blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the issue. The incident, captured in a viral video, has ignited widespread outrage online. He was also seen targeting an Indian couple in another video.
Trends News Today Live: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Allu Arjun's film sees significant drop, mints ₹1799 cr worldwide
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: As Pushpa 2 approaches its one-month mark in theaters, it has grossed ₹1799 crore worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office.