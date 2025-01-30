Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 15:50:10
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.50 -1.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.80 1.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.45 3.29%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.30 2.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.20 1.02%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut-struggles against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, mints THIS much
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut-struggles against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, mints THIS much

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut-struggles against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, mints THIS much (Screengrab from YouTube/ Zee Music Company)Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut-struggles against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, mints THIS much (Screengrab from YouTube/ Zee Music Company)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue