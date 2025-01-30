LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025 : Emergency Box Office Collection Day 13: Kangana Ranaut-struggles against Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, mints THIS much

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 06:44 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on January 30, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.