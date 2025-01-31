Trending News Today Live Updates: Bill Gates's memoir ‘Source Code’: He sneaked out of window to code, ‘could be awake for 36 hours at a stretch’

Trending News Today Live Updates: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- “Source Code: My Beginnings" — When Bill Gates was a child, he used to believe that “if you truly were smart, you’d be able to get an A with as little effort as possible."
- Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for Dangal, revealed shocking experiences with the casting couch in South Indian films during an interview. She recounted a casting agent's inappropriate comments while emphasizing her commitment to hard work for her roles.
- Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has surpassed ₹100 crore globally after its release on January 24. The film's box office performance has shown fluctuating trends over the past week.