Trending News Today Live Updates: Holi 2025 date: When to celebrate festival of colours – March 13, 14, or 15? Check confirmed dates

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025 : Holi 2025 date: When to celebrate festival of colours – March 13, 14, or 15? Check confirmed dates

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.