Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 12 2025 15:59:50
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 684.70 4.38%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.30 -0.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 268.40 -3.44%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,711.85 1.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.45 3.18%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Trending News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025 : Blood rain in Iran soaks beach, turns sea bright red; what is it? Social media says ‘God is getting mad’ | Watch
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025 : Blood rain in Iran soaks beach, turns sea bright red; what is it? Social media says ‘God is getting mad’ | Watch

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

Trending News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Stay updated with the most talked-about topics and breaking stories from around the world. Get live updates on trending events across various domains, including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and global affairs, all in one place. Don't miss out on what's making headlines right now.

Trending News Today Live Updates: Blood rain in Iran soaks beach, turns sea bright red; what is it? Social media says ‘God is getting mad’ | Watch (Wikimedia Commons/Piyush Choudhary)Premium
Trending News Today Live Updates: Blood rain in Iran soaks beach, turns sea bright red; what is it? Social media says ‘God is getting mad’ | Watch (Wikimedia Commons/Piyush Choudhary)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue