Trending News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : Delhi Police sitting idle? Elon Musk’s Grok 3 AI hits back at remark about Twitter posts

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Delhi Police sitting idle? Elon Musk’s Grok 3 AI hits back at remark about Twitter posts
- Delhi Police engaged with Grok 3 AI on Twitter, humorously questioning why it has never received a challan. Check how Elon Musk's AI tool took conversed with social media users.
Trends News Today Live: Uttar Pradesh: Couple caught in compromising position by girl's father, villagers get them married
- Uttar Pradesh: The incident took place on Sunday evening when a young man visited his girlfriend’s house while her family were away. Soon, her father arrived unexpectedly, and the couple was caught in a compromising position
Trends News Today Live: Chhaava factor in Nagpur violence? Vicky Kaushal movie under scanner amid clashes over Aurangzeb's tomb
- Violence erupted in Nagpur over Aurangzeb’s tomb after protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Bollywood movie Chhaava, which faced backlash for its portrayal of Aurangzeb, is now under scanner.
Trends News Today Live: Viral video: Woman ‘steals’ bag from AI robot in hilarious clip; netizens says, ‘darr ka mahoul’
- A viral video shows a woman outsmarting an AI robot by stealing its bag, leaving netizens amused. The robot, confused by the sudden change, fails to comprehend the situation.
Trends News Today Live: John Abraham buys customised Mahindra Thar Roxx: What makes it so special?
- The customised Thar Roxx consists of 360-degree camera, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake besides a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. Earlier, the celebrity actor had gifted his father Mahindra XUV 3XO on his birthday.
Trends News Today Live: 14-year-old Indian human calculator Aaryan Shukla who broke world record leaves Anand Mahindra ‘dazed & bewildered’
- Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old from Maharashtra, broke six Guinness World Records in a day for mental calculations, including the fastest time to add 100 four-digit numbers.