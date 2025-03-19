Trending News Today highlights on March 19, 2025 : Vijay Shekhar Sharma thanks Elon Musk's Grok after it recommends Paytm for travel bookings

Trending News Today highlights: In today's fast-paced world, staying informed about the latest developments is more important than ever. Trending News Today brings you the most current and impactful stories from across the globe, covering a wide range of topics including politics, technology, entertainment, sports, and social issues. Whether it's a significant political event, a groundbreaking technological innovation, or the latest in pop culture, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis. Our goal is to ensure that you're always in the loop, aware of the trends that are shaping the world around us. Stay tuned for the latest news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Trends News Today Live: Vijay Shekhar Sharma thanks Elon Musk's Grok after it recommends Paytm for travel bookings
- Vijay Shekhar Sharma has responded after Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok recommended Paytm. Here's how the Paytm founder reacted.
Trends News Today Live: Puzzle Game: Can you guess their favourite colour? Only a genius can solve it
- This puzzle game tries to shake your logical thinking process. Can you solve it?
Trends News Today Live: Actor Raza Murad breaks silence on his viral drinking video after facing flak: ‘Hum Ramzan mein khule aam sharab…’
- The actor has cleared the air stating the video is from a character's birthday scene in Chhatarpur, Delhi, a few days ago which they were celebrating. He mentioned his birthday comes in November.
Trends News Today Live: Indian student gives ‘reality check’ on Canada move, lists reasons: ‘West sells you an illusion…’
- An Indian on Reddit claims he regrets moving to Canada and warned other aspirants of the “illusion" citing college scam, financial struggles, mental health burden and growing opportunities in India. We take a look at his “reality check".
Trends News Today Live: Watch VIRAL video | IndiGo seats sway back and forth after takeoff, passenger describes ‘mini heart attack’
- The passenger, identified as Daksh Sethi, posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account, describing his ordeal aboard the IndiGo flight. The viral video shows his seat shaking violently shortly after takeoff.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Do not listen to your mother’: Netizens argue on getting involved in violent street fights | Viral video
- In a Reddit discussion, a user shared a video of a violent street fight. While he decided not to intervene, he wondered what others would have done.
Trends News Today Live: ‘Tesla needs to…’: YouTuber faces backlash on social media after posting video of failed ‘crash test’ of his Model Y
- In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Mark Rober took his Tesla Model Y for the crash test but it seemingly failed it, after not being able to recognise a wall painted like a road.
Trends News Today Live: Prince William's salt-and-pepper beard has got the internet talking; check what Kate Middleton thinks of it
- William's salt-and-pepper beard has sparked debate, with Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte not fully embracing it. Despite their hesitations, royal fans celebrate his distinguished appearance, showcasing the differing opinions on the Prince's latest style choice.
Trends News Today Live: Happy Rang Panchami 2025: 20+ wishes, images, messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook with your loved ones
- Happy Rang Panchami 2025: Celebrated mainly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan, Rang Panchami occurs five days after Holi, marking the end of the festive season. The name combines 'Rang' for color and 'Panchami' for the fifth day.